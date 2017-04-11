Prototype Border Walls Will Be Built Near San Diego

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The federal government will test 20 different prototype border walls near San Diego this summer, according to a Tuesday report in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The test walls will be built in the Otay Mesa community alongside the existing border walls, once the most promising proposals are selected in June, according to the newspaper.

Federal officials told the Associated Press that the prototype walls would be 30 feet high and 30 feet long, and will each cost between $200,000 to $500,000.

Democrats in the Senate are blocking President Donald Trump’s border-wall funding request for $1 billion dollars by April 28. Top GOP leaders are not fighting the Democrats’ obstruction, but are promising to fund construction of the border wall from October onwards.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said Tuesday that the agency is funding the test walls by transferring funds from other parts of the agency. The agency has permission from budget leaders in Congress to “reprogram” the existing funds, he said.