Republicans Dominate List of Highest-Rated Governors in the Nation

Republicans dominate the list of highest-rated governors in the nation, according to a Morning Consult poll published Tuesday morning.

Each governor ranking in the top ten of the list is a Republican, with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker taking the top spot, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in second, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in third.

The list also featured Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal rounding out the top ten.

Not a single Democratic governor made the top ten on the list.

The poll also revealed that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also a Republican governor, was the lowest-rated governor on the list with a 25 percent approval rating.

The second and third lowest-rated governors on the list, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas and Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy of Connecticut, had approval ratings of 27 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

The results of the poll could be due to the fact that Republicans control 33 governorships compared to the 16 governorships controlled by Democrats.

The poll used responses from 85,000 registered voters and took place from January through March. The poll did not include a margin of error.