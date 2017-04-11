WATCH: Road Rage Shouting Match Turns into Violent Fight on Arizona Street

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An argument between two drivers turned into an all-out brawl in the middle of a street in Glendale, Arizona, the Daily Mail reported.

A driver passing by the bizarre scene caught the brawl on camera.

The video shows five men standing between a grey car and a black SUV and screaming at one another.

The situation escalated quickly when a man dressed in neon yellow sprinted toward another man and started a fistfight.

The three men behind them started an all-out brawl and beat up on one another. The man dressed in neon yellow and a man dressed in black punched one another near the grey car while drivers passing by the brawl in the opposite direction honked their horns at the fighters.

The fighting stopped when a man took a crowbar out of the trunk of his car and threatened the man in yellow.

All five men went back into their respective vehicles and drove away.