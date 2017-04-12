Donald Trump: ‘Nobody Believes’ Susan Rice

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump dismissed Susan Rice’s assertion that she did not unmask General Michael Flynn for political reasons.

“Does anybody really believe that?” he asked during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “Nobody believes that, even the people that try to protect her in the news media.”

Trump reasserted his claim, adding that he and “so many other people” were the victims of surveillance and boasted that he was correct when he accused the Obama administration of wiretapping his team at Trump Tower.

“So many people are coming up to me and apologizing now. … Perhaps I didn’t know how right I was,” he said.

To defend his claim, Trump again cited the New York Times article with the word “wiretapped” in the headline of the print edition, pointing out that it was a huge story.

“What they did was horrible,” he said.