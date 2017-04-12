Donald Trump Softens on China: ‘They’re Not Currency Manipulators’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump softened his position on China, citing the need for them to help the United States deal with the threat posed by North Korea.

“They’re not currency manipulators,” Trump said, referring to China in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed in his Contract with America that he would “direct the Secretary of Treasury to label China a currency manipulator.”

A U.S. Treasury spokesman confirmed to Reuters that they will not name China as a currency manipulator in their upcoming report.

During his press conference on Wednesday at the White House, Trump said he had a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last weekend at his Mar-a-lago estate.

“President Xi wants to do the right thing. We had a very good bonding. I think we had a very good chemistry together,” he said. “I think he wants to help us with North Korea.”

Trump added that if China helped address the North Korea threat, he might be more open to a better trade deal with China.

“We talked trade. We talked a lot of things. And I said, the way you’re going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea; otherwise we’re just going to go it alone,” he said. “That will be all right, too.”