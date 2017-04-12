Donald Trump: ‘We Are Sending an Armada’ to North Korea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump remained secretive about his plans to handle North Korea but admitted he was sending military forces its way.

“We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you.”

Trump said he would not tell the media how he was planning to respond to the ongoing bellicose rhetoric coming from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“You never know, do you? You never know,” he said, stating that he would not be like former President Barack Obama, who would announce his attack plans in the Middle East in advance.

Bartiromo asked Trump if he believed Kim Jong-un was mentally fit to serve as the leader of North Korea.

“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “I don’t know him, but he’s doing the wrong thing.”

Trump discussed his visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week at Mar-a-lago, saying he had “good chemistry” with the leader.

“I think China can help us,” he said. “I hope China can help us.”

Trump’s negotiations with China continue, as the president revealed a phone call with the Chinese president.

“Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea,” he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.