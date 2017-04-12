Donald Trump: We Will Make the World ‘A Lot Better Place to Live’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump signaled confidence in his ability to handle foreign policy, promising that the world would be in much better shape in his administration.

Trump indicated that it was “crazy” what was going on in the world, but that he would work to fix it.

“Right now the world is a mess, but I think by the time we finish, I think it’s going to be a lot better place to live,” he said. “And I can tell you that speaking for myself, by the time I’m finished it’s going to be a lot better place to live in — because right now it’s nasty.”

Trump called Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad “a butcher” for gassing his own people.

“I felt we had to do something about it,” he said. “I have absolutely no doubt we did the right thing, and it was very, very successfully done.”

The president cited the situation in Syria as one of many problems around the world that he would address.

“Ultimately, I hope that there won’t be a fear and there won’t be problems and the world can get along, that would be the ideal situation,” he said.

Trump said that he was optimistic that the United States could get along with the entire world, even Russia.

“It would be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin and if we got along with Russia, and that could happen, and it may not happen or it may be just the opposite,” he said.