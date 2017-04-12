Nuclear Option: America at War, D.C. Establishment Delights

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Remind me again: Who is the impulsive, trigger-happy pugnacious brute who cannot be trusted with the nuclear codes?

It’s Donald Trump, according to universal bipartisan proclamations from establishment Washington lifers who broke into such hysterics over a gauche real estate titan who thought he could do their job better than them.

These people should know, considering they are the same people who have managed to keep America at a constant state of war for about 15 years now. These people cannot agree on pretty much anything else. But spending gobs of money policing the world with never-ending foreign wars? They suddenly break out in hot pulsating bipartisanship.

So perhaps it should come as little surprise that these people who so loathed Donald Trump the candidate are so thrilled with Donald Trump the president for firing 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles into a Syrian civil war that American voters are pretty adamant about staying out of.

The sudden applause for Mr. Trump came from the strangest corners of the political world.

The Senate’s “renegade” rogue Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham — ardent foes of Mr. Trump during the campaign — commended him for his warrior bluster.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action,” they said. “For that, he deserves the support of the American people.”

Even Sen. Marco Rubio — famously dubbed “Little Marco” — cheered the president for “acting decisively.”

“President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over,” Little Marco said.

Across the aisle, even Democrats were gushing over the expensive military intervention.

“Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer enthused.

Even Hillary Clinton hopped aboard the Trump Train for bombing Syria. Her only complaint seemed to be that Mr. Trump may not have gone far enough.

“I believe that we should have, and still should, take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them,” she said.

This is the same Hillary Clinton who warned us in the most alarming terms during the campaign that under no circumstances should Mr. Trump be trusted with America’s war-making arsenal.

“This is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes,” she said last summer. “It’s not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin.”

Well, apparently Syrian dictator Bashar Assad got under Mr. Trump’s very thin skin, and Mrs. Clinton’s only complaint now is he didn’t go far enough.

–Charles Hurt