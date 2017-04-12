Trump Denounces ‘Horrible’ Incident on United Airlines Flight

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump denounced the incident in which a passenger was injured after being dragged off a United Airlines flight on Wednesday, describing it as “horrible.”

A video of a bloodied man being dragged off a flight sparked international outrage, after nobody volunteered to give up their seat on the flight, which was overbooked.

However, Trump rejected Gov. Chris Christie’s call for regulations preventing airlines from overselling flights, instead suggesting that there should be no upper limit for the value of vouchers given to passengers to get them to give up their seats.

“You know, there’s a point at which I’m getting off the plane—seriously,” Trump said. “They should have gone up higher. But to just randomly say, ‘You’re getting off the plane,’ that was terrible.”

