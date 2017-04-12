Trump Does Not Intend to Ask FBI Director James Comey to Resign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump announced in an interview with Fox Business Wednesday morning that he does not intend to ask FBI Director James Comey to resign and did not do so at the start of his administration because he wanted “to give everybody a good, fair chance.”

Trump said Comey “saved Hillary Clinton” by recommending that there be no criminal charges against her for her use of a personal email server while she was secretary of state.

“I have confidence in him. We will see what happens. You know, it’s going to be interesting,” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “Don’t forget, when Jim Comey came out, he saved Hillary Clinton. People don’t realize that. He saved her life. I call it ‘Comey I.’ And I joke about it a little bit.”

Comey essentially exonerated Clinton of criminal wrongdoing in a press conference and then announced in a letter to Congress that the FBI found potentially new evidence related to Clinton’s private email server. Days later, Comey announced that the new evidence did not change the FBI’s conclusion that Clinton would not face charges.

When Bartiromo asked Trump whether it was too late in his presidency to ask Comey to step down, Trump said it was not.

In March, Comey testified before Congress about the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the president’s allegation that former President Barack Obama illegally wiretapped him inside Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.