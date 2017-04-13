AG Jeff Sessions: ‘We’re Going to Build This Wall’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump fully supports Attorney General Jeff Session’s determination to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, Sessions told radio host Laura Ingraham April 13.

“He’s supported me and [the Department of] Homeland Security in stepping up in enforcement at the border 100 percent,” Sessions said. The inflow of illegals in March was “the lowest monthly total in 17 years … We’re carrying out his agenda.”

Amid evidence of White House infighting, White House officials “have been supportive of what we’re doing. I’ve not felt any pushback against me on anything I’ve done or advocated,” Sessions said.

The border wall is going up, said Sessions. Although some sections of the border are too rough to build a wall, the government will build “a substantial barrier through large portions… [because] you need to do that,” he said.

The wall will be backed up by border officers and justice department judges, he said. “We’ll have 50 new judges on the border in the next few weeks, and we’ll add 75 more next year.”

“I am really impressed with [DHS] Secretary [John] Kelly,” he said. His agency has “aggressively pursued the president’s agenda,” he said.