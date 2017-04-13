Donald Trump Welcomes ‘Very Honorable People’ of the White House Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump met with the first responders to the I-85 bridge collapse.

The president asked the group of 14 uniformed fire and police chiefs to introduce themselves to the White House media press pool.

“You know these folks back here, they’re very famous, most of them, it’s called the media,” he said, as the group laughed.

At the White House, Donald Trump introduces the “very honorable people” of the media pic.twitter.com/tWicYiVgC3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 13, 2017

“They’re very honorable people,” Trump added, as the camera shutters clicked. “But you are more honorable, I can tell you that.”

Trump thanked the first responders for their efforts, and vowed to improve the country’s infrastructure.

“Your skill and courage saved many lives, represented true strength and the true strength of America,” he said. “Really great job fellas, great job.”

It was a great honor to welcome Atlanta's heroic first responders to the White House this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ZtC14AJ0xs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

The president leaves this afternoon for Easter weekend at Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.