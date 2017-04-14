Heavy Rains Spawn California Wildflower Super Bloom that Can Be Seen from Space

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ending the drought environmentalists called “permanent,” the heavy rains that hit California over the last few months have spawned a wildflower super bloom that can actually be seen from space.

California has suffered a four-year drought that threatened the whole state—draining reservoirs, forcing water bans, and threatening farms—but after seeing over ten inches of spring rains, the state is in bloom again, The Washington Post reported.

The best proof of the amazing change brought by the life-giving rains is the year-over-year satellite photos taken across the state, photos that show the amazing greening of California.

The California Poppy Reserve is a perfect example. A satellite photo of the region taken in 2016 shows a giant brown patch spotted in a few mottled green spaces. Yet, a photo taken this year shows rich greens and large swaths of poppy orange blooms covering vast areas.

Photos from the Carrizo Plain show a similar change. In 2016 the whole area was a dismal brown. Now it rebounds with green.

The images of the Los Padres National Forest are even more dramatic, going from the very definition of barren to an area covered in lush greens.

Even as environmentalists insisted that California was in a permanent drought that would never again be relieved, after the rounds of massive storms that covered the state in water, now only two percent of the state is still experiencing drought.

Indeed, in a major turnaround, instead of worrying about a lack of water, many portions of the Golden State are experiencing flood warnings.

Some additional photos of the super bloom:

