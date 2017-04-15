SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A decorated, active Navy SEAL is under investigation for moonlighting as a porn actor with his wife, the government reports.

The U.S. Navy is investigating Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III after he appeared in 30 explicit porn movies, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported last week.

Schmidt, 42, has served in the Navy for 23 years, was a recruiter for the Naval Special Warfare teams, and was even featured on the SEAL website. But he is also a porn actor under the name “Jay Vroom,” appearing in such films as Apple Smashing Lap Dance and Strippers Come Home Horny from the Club.

Most of the films he starred in were filmed with his real-life wife, Jewels Jade, as his onscreen partner. But he also appeared in films with several other porn actresses.

The Navy is now investigating to see if his side job violates Navy rules for conduct and propriety.

“We have initiated a formal investigation into these allegations. There are very clear regulations which govern outside employment by (Naval Special Warfare) personnel as well as prohibitions on behavior that is discrediting to the service,” Capt. Jason Salata, a spokesman for the SEALs, told the paper.

But Jewels Jade insists that his Naval bosses knew what he was doing as a side job.

“They knew about it at work. He got called in and they said, ‘Look, keep it on the low, don’t mention the SEAL name and blah, blah, blah,” the porn actress said.

“He was always pretty open about it with the command. I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it,” she said.

But the SEAL’s wife claimed that they only began making the porn films to pay their bills.

“It’s helped our family. It got us out of a lot of financial issues we were going through,” Jade added. “I could take care of the child. I could try to get us out of financial debt.”

The actress also noted that neither she nor her husband ever used his job as a Navy SEAL to sell their porn videos. In fact, the Union-Tribune could not find any instances where either of them mentioned his service directly while selling or advertising their porn films.

