‘Commander’ Sean Spicer Reports for Duty at Pentagon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was spotted at the Pentagon on Friday, reporting for duty as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, according to several reports.

SPOTTED: @PressSec is at the Pentagon in his Navy uniform, apparently performing his duty as a reservist. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) April 14, 2017

Spicer is a Navy commander in the reserve, assigned to work with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He wore his military uniform during his appearance at the Pentagon on Friday.

Spicer has 17 years of experience in the reserves, according to the Military Times, and has spent his civilian career as a spokesman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during the Bush administration.

Trump supporters reacted to the news with delight.

“He’ll speak for us. He’ll fight for us. An American Patriot!” noted Mike Himsworth, a retired Air Force Intelligence Officer: