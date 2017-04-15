SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

First lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit Friday morning to see seven girls at a group home for abuse and domestic violence victims in Florida.

Melania Trump arrived at the shelter at around 10:15 a.m. and spoke with a group of girls between the ages of 12 and 17 for 45 minutes, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“This is a day that the girls will never forget,” said Matthew Ladika, the chief executive officer of HomeSafe, the non-profit in charge of the shelter.

The agency in charge of the girls said they were all removed from their families by court orders and placed in HomeSafe’s residential program.

“It was extra special and touching. … She asked them what their interests are,” Ladika said.

Melania also brought the girls gifts and handed out Easter baskets and stuffed bunnies to other residents at the shelter.

Ladika said the Secret Service checked out the Lake Worth residence Thursday ahead of Melania’s visit.

HomeSafe’s residential program serves 40 boys and seven girls in the South Florida area.