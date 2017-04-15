Trump Raises $13.2 Million for 2020 Re-Election Campaign in First Quarter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump has already raised millions of dollars for his 2020 re-election campaign in the first three months of the year, new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show as of Friday evening.

Trump’s re-election campaign has already pulled in $13.2 million from three different campaign committees–Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee–in the first quarter of 2017, Politico reported.

The campaign has managed to pull off this feat while paying a staff of 20 employees, FEC records show.

Of all the money raised from the three committees, 80 percent came from small donors.

The Republican National Committee said it raised $41.3 million in the first three months of the year, but as of Saturday morning, it had not filed its final quarterly report with the FEC.

The three committees spent a combined total of $4.7 million on hats, T-shirts, mugs, and stickers, according to the reports. They also spent at least $2.7 million on data, telemarketing, and other fundraising activities to maintain its database of largely small donors.

The three Trump committees also spent a combined $458,000 at Trump’s various companies, including $274,000 in rent for the Trump Tower office space and $61,000 at Trump golf clubs.

Trump filed with the FEC to run for re-election in 2020 the day of his inauguration so he could continue to build his fundraising base, especially among small donors.

However, Trump said, “[The paperwork] does not constitute a formal announcement of my candidacy for the 2020 election.”

Even though Trump has not formally announced his candidacy, he has already trademarked his 2020 campaign slogan, which would be “Keep America Great.”