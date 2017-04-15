VIDEO: Oklahoma Community Gathers to Mourn Newborn Baby Found in a Dumpster

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night in a town in Oklahoma to remember the life of a newborn baby boy who was found dead in a dumpster.

VIDEO: “That little boy was innocent,” Community gathers to remember baby found in dumpster

More than 400 people gathered on the lawn of the Garfield County Courthouse in Enid for a candlelight vigil to mourn the baby boy’s death and celebrate his life, KOTV reported.

The sound of motorcycles filled the air as the crowd gathered in the square.

“No baby deserves that. They don’t. That little boy was innocent. Never done anything to anybody in his life. It just didn’t deserve it,” Mike Jarvis of the Chisholm Trail Motorcycle Group told KFOR.

Police found the decomposing infant in a dumpster April 9 inside a trash bag placed in a box.

“It’s a baby. Like why would you do that to a baby? It’s Enid’s baby and you just don’t do that to a kid,” said Kassydi Reisner, who performed at the memorial.

Mourners gathered in song with candles in hand as a way to band together in the face of tragedy.

“What happened in the dumpster is a tragedy, hands down, no doubts about it; and that’s not how we do this as a community. We come together, and we will make things right,” Bill Stittsworth said.

Stittsworth, who is a funeral home director and embalmer with Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service, said he is donating a casket to the baby and providing private funeral services at a later date, KWTV reported.

Police are conducting DNA tests to determine the baby boy’s mother.