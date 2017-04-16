Donald Trump and Family Attend Church for Easter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump and his family went to church on Easter Sunday, attending services at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida.

The President and the First Lady were joined by their daughter Tiffany, their son Barron, and Melania Trump’s parents, according to the White House. Donald Trump Jr. and his family were also spotted going into the church.

The presidential motorcade passed two children that held signs that said “Happy Easter Mr. President,” according to the White House pool report.

According to the White House, the Trumps planned a family brunch and an Easter egg hunt at Mar-a-lago during the afternoon.