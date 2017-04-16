Gun-Controlled Chicago: 29 People Shot in Under 18 Hours

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twenty-nine people were shot, one fatally, in gun-controlled Chicago in the 18 hours that began Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the deadly Saturday shooting occurred just “half a block north of Mount Sinai Hospital.” The victim was shot in the head and back. A 19-year-old was also shot and wounded in the incident.

In the shootings that followed, gunmen opened fire on individuals and groups alike. A single gunman opened fire on a pedestrian while driving down the road while families gathered on 31st Street Beach were targeted by others.

Throughout the violent 18 hours, witnesses reported hearing rapid fire gun shots in different areas. Some of the victims were as young at 14 years of age.

This latest run of gun violence comes just months after Chicago ended 2016 with nearly 4,400 shooting victims and nearly 800 homicides. And the first two months of 2017 saw increases in the number of shootings and fatalities over the same time period in 2016. In fact, the Tribune reported that 513 people were shot January 1 through February 27 alone, which was an increase of 37 victims over the 466 who were shot during the same time period in 2016.

The number of homicides January 1 through February 27 was 103, an increase of two victims over the 101 who were murdered during the same time period in 2016.

On January 28 Breitbart News reported an Independent Police Review Authority video that captured the sounds of gun-controlled Chicago during a shootout with a suspected murderer. The sounds are those of a war zone.

WARNING–VIOLENCE/FRIGHTENING SITUATIONS

