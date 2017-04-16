Report: Melania and Barron Trump Will Move to the White House This Summer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron will move to the White House this summer when Barron finishes school, according to a new report.

Melania and Barron will head to Washington once Barron, 11, finishes the school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York, Fox News reported Saturday. Author Serafin Gómez cited a “senior White House official” as the source for this claim.

Melania and Barron decided that they would not move into the White House on Inauguration Day back in November.

There were rumors that they would remain at Trump Tower indefinitely and not move into the White House at all, according to the New York Post, but the White House quashed those rumors Saturday.

Gómez’s source said that the first lady has been actively involved in arranging the East Wing residence ahead of the move.

Barron will be the first son of a president to live in the White House in more than 50 years, since John F. Kennedy Jr. arrived as a toddler in 1961.

Barron’s new living quarters will be small compared to Trump Tower, where he reportedly has an entire floor to himself.