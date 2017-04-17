$50,000 Reward for Facebook Killer as Manhunt Goes ‘National’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Law enforcement authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for Facebook killer Steve Stephens after the Easter Sunday slaying of 74-year-old Robert Godwin.

Stephens allegedly selected and shot Godwin at point-blank range on Sunday around 2 p.m. Godwin was walking home after eating an Easter meal with his children.

According to WHNT, the $50,000 reward announced during a Monday morning press conference at which Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke and referenced the involvement of federal agencies in the manhunt. He said, “We’re still asking Steve to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we’ll find him. We’re not going to stop until we find him.”

Williams said the manhunt is now “a national search.”

Stephens has no criminal record. He talked to his mother after Sunday’s murder and said he was “shooting people” because he was angry with his girlfriend.

Police believe Stephens is traveling in a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates. Stephens is a black man who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 244 pounds.

