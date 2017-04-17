Dianne Feinstein Heckled at Town Hall for Not Being Left-Wing Enough

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was heckled by activists at a town hall meeting in San Francisco on Monday. She was accused of not doing enough to stand up to the Trump administration and not being left-wing enough.

Feinstein, who turns 84 in June, was booed, jeered ,and told to retire at a meeting in her hometown of San Francisco after she rejected the idea of a “total takeover” of healthcare by the federal government.

One of the most prominent points of contention was foreign policy, as Feinstein expressed her support for Donald Trump’s recent airstrikes on the Syrian regime while describing North Korea as “the number one” problem for America.

At one point, Feinstein paused the meeting and claimed some of the audience were “rabble-rousing.”

Dissidents also accused Feinstein of failing to stand up to Donald Trump, claiming that there is a “fascist in the White House” who is both “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

Some activists from the anti-Trump group “Indivisible” held up signs that read, “Retire Feinstein,” while protesters outside the event urged her not to run for reelection — a decision she is yet to make.

Feinstein’s record as a Democratic Senator from California, a post which she has held 1since 1992, is broadly in line with left-wing ideals. During her tenure, she has fought on issues such as gun control, LGBT rights, and the environment; but she also supported the death penalty and George. W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

The disharmony raises further questions about the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, with its supporters pushing policies further to the left. A poll conducted by Gallup in January found that the number of self-described political moderates in the party has shrunk from 47 percent in 2001 to 41 percent in 2016.

Since Donald Trump’s election last November, left-wing activists have targeted town hall events across the country, but have so far only gone after Republican leaders in an attempt to disrupt the president’s agenda.

