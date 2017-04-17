Donald Trump Plans Visit to Paul Ryan’s District During Speaker’s Europe Trip

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump plans to visit Speaker Paul Ryan’s district in Wisconsin on Tuesday, but the Speaker will not join him.

According to a spokesman appearing on Fox 6, Ryan will be traveling in Europe to meet with NATO allies.

Trump is expected to visit the Snap-on tools headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin to highlight his pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda. Ryan had visited the Snap-on innovation center in 2015 to host a Congressional listening session.

Ryan won his re-election campaign in the 1st Congressional District of Wisconsin in 2016 with 65 percent of the vote in 2016 after defeating his primary challenger Paul Nehlen with 84 percent of the vote.

Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential election by about 22,000 votes over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.