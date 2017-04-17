Donald Trump Returns to Bashing ‘Fake Media’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump returned to his attacks on the biased media, after a weekend away from Washington D.C.

“The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election,” he wrote on Twitter. “Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!”

Last week, some in the media were surprised after Trump referred to them as “very honorable people” during an event at the White House.

Trump appeared to be watching Fox and Friends on Monday morning, praising the show for some of their analysis.

“’The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!’” he wrote. “So true.”