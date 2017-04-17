House Campaigns Hit Fundraising Records Due to ‘Trump Effect’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. House campaigns on both sides of the political spectrum hit fundraising records in the first quarter of 2017, according to findings from the Federal Election Commission.

Donors gave a record $96.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, a 45 percent increase over the previous record of $66.2 million raised in the same amount of time two years ago, Bloomberg Politics reported.

The maximum contribution amount stayed the same for both periods of time.

Republicans raised $49.8 million, while Democrats raked in $46.3 million.

The reason for this surge in fundraising on both sides can be attributed to President Trump’s first actions as president on immigration, cutting regulation, tax reform, and healthcare reform.

Left-leaning groups have seen a surge in demonstrations and fundraising to fight against Trump’s efforts as president, but conservatives have also seen a boost in fundraising during the first few months of the Trump administration.

“Heightened partisanship is good for fundraising,” said Michael Beckel, manager of research, investigations, and policy at Issue One, a group that advocates limiting the role of money in politics. “Republicans and Democrats are trying to keep their donor bases active at the dawn of the Trump presidency.”

But the biggest surge in fundraising has come from small-dollar donations.

House campaign committees for both parties received a total of $13.7 million in donations from small-dollar donors who gave $200 or less.

President Trump has also benefited from small-dollar donors, who propelled him to victory in 2016 and helped him raise $13.2 million for his 2020 re-election.