Kellyanne Conway: Democratic Leaders Should Put a Stop to Violent Anti-Trump Protesters

Kellyanne Conway said Democratic Party leaders should put a stop to the violent, anti-Trump demonstrations that happened over the course of the weekend.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway said the protests against President Trump over the weekend, some of them violent, are attempts by liberals to rehash the 2016 election and called upon Democratic leadership to tell the protesters to stop.

“Six months after Donald Trump won 306 electoral votes, you have people still trying to make it go away, and this is the president. This is the people’s house. This is their government,” Conway said. She went on:

I would love to hear the new DNC chairman, Tom Perez, Bernie Sanders, the Democratic senator from Vermont, who are going out on the road starting today, and I would love to hear Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump handily. I would love to hear them come forward as leaders of the Democratic Party and tell the people to stop. They have a right to express their First Amendment beliefs but at the same time, violence is not going to get us anywhere.

Protesters demonstrated around the country last Saturday on Tax Day, April 15, to demand that the president release his tax returns to the public.

In Berkeley, California, those protests turned violent when anti-Trump protesters clashed with Trump supporters, leading to 21 arrests.

Conway has previously called for Democratic leaders to calm down their supporters who protested against Trump after the 2016 election in November, citing the need for a peaceful transition of power.

Conway also said Democratic leaders should focus on finding common ground with Trump to push a bipartisan agenda forward.

“I would love to hear Democratic leaders of the party, instead of still talking about the election, move forward and help us negotiate,” she said. “Help us get some Democratic votes on tax reform and health care reform and infrastructure.”