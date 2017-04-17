Trump Family Honors Troops, Welcomes Children at White House Easter Egg Roll

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron greeted participants at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions read a bunny story to a group of children.

Waves of little ones lined up to take their turn at racing their eggs to the finish line with the prodding of their wooden spoons. Hundreds came forward to make their dashes. The festivities went on through the morning despite spurts of rainfall.

Eggs are rollin at the White House rain or shine #EasterEggRoll #WhiteHouseEasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/wxCjoMUVZ4 — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) April 17, 2017

President Trump greeted the crowd after some fanfare from the Marine Corps Band and the National Anthem. He thanked all in attendance, saying “We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before and we are right on track… Thank you, everybody, for coming.”

“We’re going to do cards for soldiers. Melania and Barron and myself are going to sign some cards for some great troops… We’re going to come out and join you… for a great Easter egg roll,” the president continued. “I’ve seen those kids and they’re highly, highly competitive.”

President Trump thanked the First Lady for her diligent work on the event, “She’s been working on this for a long time to make it perfect… I want to congratulate her on this wonderful, wonderful day.”

First Lady Melania Trump then addressed the crowd, “First time my husband and I are hosting this wonderful tradition. It’s great that all of you are here with us today. I want to thank the military band, staff and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make sure you enjoy the activities.” She gave great thanks to the military, “all around the world who are keeping us safe.”

FLOTUS at #WhiteHouseEasterEggRoll thanks the troops and "We wish you great fun" pic.twitter.com/QfKaypSgQT — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) April 17, 2017

The President, First Lady and their son Barron walked down to a craft table to spend some time with the children. President Trump spoke with the children for a bit after which he stood up, thanked those gathered, and took his leave with his wife and son.

Near the end of the race finish line, Attorney General Sessions and the First Lady took their turns reading books to some of the kids. Sessions read a story about a bunny that was briefly interrupted for the address from the President and First Lady, but resumed quickly thereafter. First Lady Melania read Kathie Lee Gifford’s children’s book entitled “Party Animals”. Gifford’s book tells the story of a goose who finds fault with everyone she can think of to invite to her birthday party, but after seeking counsel from an owl, decides to invite everyone, differences and all.

Just after the First Lady finished her reading the rain returned and many took their leave from the festivities.

