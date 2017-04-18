Donald Trump Celebrates ‘America First’ Executive Order in Wisconsin

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order to promote his America First agenda, ordering the federal government to implement his buy American, and hire American policies.

“With this action, we’re sending a powerful signal to the world and we’re going to protect our jobs and finally put America first,” he said during a speech at Snap-On Tools in Wisconsin.

Trump said he would order the federal government to promote and use American-made products and hire American workers.

“No longer are we going to allow foreign countries to cheat our producers and our workers out of federal contracts,” he said.

He also called for H1-B Visa reform, saying that the current lottery system was wrong, and should be focused on only allowing in immigrants with the “most skilled and highest paid applicants.”

Trump vowed trade reform with Mexico and Canada, promising to make big changes to NAFTA or get rid of it altogether.

“NAFTA has been a disaster for the United States,” he said. “A complete and total disaster.”

He specifically suggested changes to the trade policy with Canada on dairy products, referring to the dairy industry in Wisconsin.