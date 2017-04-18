SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump sent a message to criminal illegal immigrants, Tuesday morning, particularly members of gangs like MS-13.

“They are getting the hell out or they are going to prison,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Trump praised his Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for enforcing the laws.

“I will tell you we have gotten tremendous criminals out of this country,” he said, pointing to the illegal immigrants who were murdering and raping innocent people. Trump called criminal behavior from illegal immigrants a serious problem that he was working to fix.

“So many towns and cities are thanking me because we have gotten rid of a burden that you would not believe,” he said.

On Twitter, Trump specifically vowed to tackle the MS-13 gang problem.

“The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S,” he said. “We are removing them fast!”