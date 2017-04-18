Ex-Wife Comforts Dying Oregon Man Telling Him Trump Has Been Impeached

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Oregon man died peacefully in his home after his ex-wife lied to him and told him President Trump was impeached.

Michael Garland Elliott, 75, passed away on April 6 surrounded by friends, caregivers, and neighbors who loved him, the New York Daily News reported.

Teresa Elliott, 68, Michael’s ex-wife who is described as his “best friend” in his obituary published in the Oregonian, told the Daily News that she told him Trump was impeached over the phone from her home in Austin, Texas.

“I knew it was his very, very last moments,” Teresa Elliott said. “I knew that would bring him comfort and it did. He then took his final breath.”

Teresa said Michael, who died from congestive heart failure after experiencing a decline in his health for years, was a “news junkie” who frequently voiced his disapproval of Trump.

“He hated his effing guts,” she said of Michael’s opinion of the president.

Even though the couple divorced 20 years ago, Teresa said she would visit often and cared for him.

When the Daily News asked Teresa if she regretted telling Michael fake news, she replied,“Oh, God no.”

“If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn’t I?” she said. “And maybe in the end it won’t turn out to be a lie.”