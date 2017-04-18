First Illegal Alien ‘DREAMer’ Sent Back to Native Mexico Under Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent a self-identified illegal alien with criminal convictions back to a family member’s home in Mexico on Tuesday.

USA Today reports that Juan Manuel Montes, 23, is the first illegal alien who applied for temporary protection from lawful deportation to be sent back home after President Donald Trump assumed office. Montes first arrived in the U.S. at nine years old, and applied for a deportation stay under Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), twice.

“Court records show he has four convictions: one for shoplifting in January 2016, and three for driving without a license, most recently three months ago,” the outlet reports.

An agent approached Montes in Calexico, California, on Feb. 17, and he allegedly had no identification or proof of “DACA status” with him. According to USA Today, Montes had carelessly left those documents in someone else’s car. Three hours later, he was reportedly back in Mexico at an aunt and uncle’s home in western Mexico.

Illegal alien Montes expressed surprise that the laws against illegal aliens would ever be enforced.

“Some people told me that they were going to deport me; others said nothing would happen. I thought that if I kept my nose clean nothing would happen,” he said.

An attorney with the National Immigration Law Center also complained about routine law enforcement. “Even in this administration, because of Trump’s comments about loving these people, the integrity of the government’s promises are at stake. How does an immigrant family today know that this is not going to happen to them?” Marielena Hincapié told USA Today. The paper did not correct her abuse of the term “immigrant,” which refers to alien individuals given a permanent right to reside in the U.S. and work without restrictions—not foreign criminals squatting on U.S. territory.

The roughly 1.4 million illegal aliens who eagerly signed up for amnesty under Obama handed over their identities, addresses, and free admission of committing a crime. One million of the illegal aliens who got temporary amnesty are from Mexico. Over half live in California or Texas.