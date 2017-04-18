Gun Controllers Advertise ‘Bulletproof Hoodies’ for Students on Campus Carry Campuses

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The gun control group behind the unsuccessful Cocks Not Glocks campaign is now running a satirical commercial selling “bulletproof hoodies” and other body armor for students on campus carry campuses.

On August 23, Breitbart News reported that organizers protesting campus carry passed out 4,500 dildos on the University of Texas campus. Organizers said:

The State of Texas has decided that it is not at all obnoxious to allow deadly concealed weapons in classrooms, however it DOES have strict rules about free sexual expression, to protect your innocence. You would receive a citation for taking a DILDO to class before you would get in trouble for taking a gun to class. Heaven forbid the penis.

The protest had no impact on the implementation of campus carry, which is the law of the land in the Lone Star State.

Now the group is airing a satirical commercial offering body armor to students on campuses where campus carry is legal. Business Insider reports that the commercial features a narrator saying, “Don’t get caught in the crossfire, get Student Body Armor. A proprietary blend of type-II body armor and school pride.”

The narrative asks viewers to call their “local representative and tell them campus carry is almost as almost as ridiculous as student body armor.”

It is interesting to note that the ad does not focus on schools that do not allow campus carry, even though such gun-free zones are exactly where firearm-based based attacks on innocents occur. For example, 32 people were shot to death at gun-free Virginia Tech (April 16, 2007), nine people were shot and killed at gun-free Umpqua Community College (October 1, 2015), and one person was killed at gun-free UCLA (June 1, 2016).

On the other hand, the state of Colorado has had campus carry since 2003 and there has yet to be a report of a mass shooting or crime by a concealed carry permit holder on campus.

