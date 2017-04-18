Establishment Media Hides Trump’s New Policy to Stop ‘Genital Mutilation’ of American Girls

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The establishment media is hiding the dramatic news that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has announced a national campaign to eradicate the imported practice of Female Genital Mutilation.

By ignoring the imported FGM practice, the TV networks “are guilty of aiding and abetting violence against women out of a politically correct fueled fear of offending Muslims,” says an April 18 statement by the Media Research Center and ACT for America.

The federal government’s dramatic policy announcement was made April 13 when officials revealed they had charged a Muslim doctor for performing FGM on two American girls from Minnesota. The doctor and the two girls have immigrant parents from Muslim countries, where Islamic leaders endorse the peculiar institution to keep women subordinate to men. Officials also said they had found additional child victims in Michigan.

The establishment media has largely hidden the administration’s new pro-female policy and the shocking crime, which threatens or has already victimized more than 500,000 young American women whose parents are immigrants from countries where FGM is routine.

On April 13, the New York Times just posted a 637-word article on page A14 about a “Michigan doctor” without mentioning “Islam” or “Muslim.” The Washington Post merely ran a 760-word online article on April 13 about a “Detroit emergency room doctor,” and a four-paragraph AP report in the newspaper about a “Detroit-area doctor” on April 14. Neither article mentioned Islam.

TheHill ran a 221-word piece on April 13 about a “Detroit emergency room doctor” which hid the role of imported Islamic ideas. Politico’s website shows no mention of the Muslim doctor’s s name.

The Virginia-based Media Research Council slammed the TV networks on April 18 for ignoring the issue. “Since last Thursday, The New York Times, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com have all posted pieces online about the case and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ran a segment about it on his show Friday. So far, the morning and evening news shows at the big three networks have been silent, and as of this morning so has CNN,” MRC reported Tuesday, April 18.

“The media’s moral compass is hopelessly broken,” said an April 18 joint statement from MRC President Brent Bozell and Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America, an anti-terror groups with a reported membership of 500,000 members.

We have the first case of the brutal practice of FGM in the United States, and the networks are AWOL. You would think an extremely brutal practice of violence against women would make TV headlines here at home, but you would be wrong. Where is the outrage? The hypocrisy is staggering. The networks, which have for years championed the causes of left-wing feminists and women’s rights, are conspicuously silent on this case and their silence is deafening. This is real exploitation of young girls and the usual suspects who ought to care have little to say about this form of torture making its way to America. This practice is illegal and immoral. The networks have an ethical responsibility to report that it’s happening here at home. If they don’t, they are guilty of aiding and abetting violence against women out of a politically correct fueled fear of offending Muslims.

The progressives’ reluctance to name-and-shame Islam — despite copious evidence that Islam endorses and promotes the practice — comes as progressives try to block President Trump’s new immigration policies, which threaten to reduce the immigration of Islamic communities and political groups into the United States.

Also, progressive politicians and activists prefer to cooperate with Islamic governments overseas and with Islamic leaders domestically, instead of challenging Muslim government and communities to discard practices that violate Western-style rights. That preference is described at the website for Equality Now, which the New York Times describe as “an international women’s rights advocacy organization.” According to the group’s website:

Our formula for legal success is focusing on individual cases that are significant to a larger cause. Whether it is petitioning freedom for an Iranian woman sentenced to death by stoning or drawing awareness to the destruction of girls’ schools in Pakistan, Equality Now is on the forefront of the gender equality evolution.

Amid the news about the U.S. case, the group tried to reframe the imported Islamic practice as generic, non-political “child-abuse.” The group’s leader, Shelby Quast, declared that “we know that this is a child abuse issue, and we know that we need to start training our child protection folks better,” according to the New York Times.

“We need better information about exactly where they are,” Quast said about the doctors that perform back-room FGMs, without noting that they are found in Islamic communities around the United States. For example, the Detroit doctor, Jumana Nagarwala, was trained at Johns Hopkins but reportedly is the daughter of two Indian immigrants from the Bohra sect of Shia Muslims. An article in the Hindustan Times reported that the female clitoris is described as “‘’haraam ki boti’ or immoral lump of flesh” by advocates of FGM.

The newspaper said the two victims were from Minnesota and were delivered to the doctor by their immigrant Somali mothers. Various reports say that Somali Muslims practice an extreme form of this FGM practice, while most Muslim practitioners perform a milder version, with some Muslims merely cutting the female genital “hood” without damaging the clitoris.

Quast declined to provide comments to Breitbart News.