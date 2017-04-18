Mike Huckabee Twitter Rant: ‘Rather Have Obama Back as President’ than Comcast

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mike Huckabee vented his frustration with Comcast’s customer service in a series of tweets on his Twitter account Monday.

First, he wrote on Twitter that Comcast was like United Airlines in terms of customer service.

Is @comcast the United AL version of cable/internet/phone? Has anyone else had DEPLORABLE dealings with @comcast? #tincans&string — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

Then, he vented about the excessive amount of time he had to wait for Comcast to show up after he said the company reportedly missed an appointment to fix a problem it caused.

By the time @comcast shows up to fix THEIR problems after they missed THEIR appt today, my 5 year old grandson will be graduating college. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

Huckabee then wrote that a certain crime organization had better service than Comcast.

Mafia better service than @comcast Sure they shoot you, but it's over with and they don't charge you for the bullet. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

Huckabee got so desperate that he wrote that he would rather have former President Barack Obama as president again than have Comcast.

How bad is @comcast service? I'd rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

His entire rant elicited a lot of laughs from the Twitter community, with one user saying in reply to Huckabee that his tweet about Obama was “honestly the funniest thing you have ever tweeted.”

Comcast customer service responded to his fourth tweet about Obama and asked the former governor to send a direct message to the Comcast Twitter account with his Comcast account number.

Huckabee has not posted any updates on Twitter on whether Comcast actually fixed his service or not.