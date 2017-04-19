Illinois GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner $50K Sponsor of Planned Parenthood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife Diana are listed as $50,000 sponsors of Planned Parenthood of Illinois for an upcoming fundraiser in Chicago.

The Republican governor and his wife are listed as “Greatest Generation” sponsors for the April 26 event that celebrates the centennial anniversary of the abortion chain.

“We are really thrilled to have the support of Diana and Bruce Rauner,” Katie Theide, vice president of development at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said, according to WBEZ. “I know that they are excited about sponsoring the event this year.”

Rauner’s sponsorship of the nation’s largest abortion business comes on the heels of his vow to veto a state measure that would allow taxpayer-funded abortions.

“Governor Rauner is committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights under current Illinois law,” spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said in a statement. “However, recognizing the sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion, he does not support HB40.”

Planned Parenthood of Illinois board chairwoman Susan Musich condemned the governor for his anticipated veto.

“Last week, Governor Rauner let us know his true stance on reproductive rights,” Musich said. “By stating his intention to veto HB 40, Governor Rauner is refusing to safeguard legal access to abortion in Illinois in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned.”

Musich continued the abortion industry’s narrative that abortion is “women’s health care.”

“Further, he is perpetuating discrimination against women with low-incomes by prohibiting them from using state Medicaid coverage to access abortion care,” she said.