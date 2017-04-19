Rob Gronkowski Surprises Sean Spicer at White House Press Briefing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was surprised by the legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the White House Press briefing on Wednesday.

As Spicer answered questions from the press, Gronkowski opened up the door and looked into the briefing room.

“Sean, need some help?” he asked.

Gronk surprises @seanspicer in the briefing room, asks him if he needs help pic.twitter.com/s6u8O6mlop — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2017

“I think I got this, but thank you,” Spicer replied. “Maybe.”

After Gronkowski left, Spicer shrugged his shoulders and said, “All right, that was cool.”

Spicer is a big fan of the New England Patriots as the team is visiting the White House today to be recognized by President Donald Trump for their Super Bowl victory.