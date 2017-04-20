Donald Trump Hits New York Times For Botching Patriots Photos

President Donald Trump called out the New York Times for posting two ridiculous comparisons of the New England Patriots visiting the White House
“Failing New York Times, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The Patriots called out the NYT photos for lacking context and posted a second photo of the team on the stairs on the South Lawn.
These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017
Thanks @realDonaldTrump & @WhiteHouse for the gracious hospitality today honoring the Super Bowl Champion New England #Patriots! pic.twitter.com/7AU8XsA5Xk
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017
After the photos were released, the New York Times issued the following correction:
An earlier version of this article included photos comparing the size of the Patriots’ gathering at the White House in 2015 and the gathering on Wednesday. The photo from Wednesday only showed players and coaches; the 2015 photo showed players, coaches and support staff and has been removed.
