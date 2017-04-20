Donald Trump Hits New York Times For Botching Patriots Photos

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump called out the New York Times for posting two ridiculous comparisons of the New England Patriots visiting the White House

“Failing New York Times, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Patriots called out the NYT photos for lacking context and posted a second photo of the team on the stairs on the South Lawn.

These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Thanks @realDonaldTrump & @WhiteHouse for the gracious hospitality today honoring the Super Bowl Champion New England #Patriots! pic.twitter.com/7AU8XsA5Xk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

After the photos were released, the New York Times issued the following correction: