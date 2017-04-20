Donald Trump, Steve Bannon Among Time’s Top 100 Most Influential

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TIME Magazine has named President Donald Trump, his chief of staff Reince Priebus, and his chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon to their 100 Most Influential People list.

Speaker Paul Ryan wrote an essay on Trump for the magazine, praising the president for shaking up the establishment.

“Where others would turn back, he forges ahead. Up close, I have found a driven, hands-on leader, with the potential to become a truly transformational American figure,” Ryan wrote. “I have little doubt that he will, once again, find a way to defy the odds and get it done.”

Time Magazine noted that Bannon was “the new Administration’s chief narrative officer, nursing an angry, nationalist, America-first flame that set both Republicans and Democrats on their heels; attacked elite institutions in government, business and the media; and thoroughly delighted Trump’s aging, white and disaffected base.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanaka makes the last as well as her husband Jared Kushner for their influence in the White House. Secretary of Defense James Mattis also makes the list.