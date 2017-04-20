Exclusive—Phil Kerpen: Obama, Tech-Socialists Stole Internet from the People, We Must Take It Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen tells Breitbart News that we need to take back the internet from the tech-socialists:

Net Neutrality is simply the spawn of the tech-socialists, the liberals that want to control the freedom of the internet. Ultraliberal advocacy groups were fueled by $196 million from the Soros and Ford Foundations. Silicon Valley giants like Google sent 250 personnel through the Obama administration and saw regulating ISPs (internet service providers) as a way to guarantee themselves access to below-market rates for bandwidth to benefit their subsidiaries such as YouTube. They achieved this goal by reclassifying internet service providers such as Comcast or Verizon as public monopolies using a Depression-era law designed to regulate the old AT&T Ma Bell telephone monopoly. Obama And the tech-socialists Stole the Internet From the People. Now We Must Take It Back.

Phil Kerpen wrote in an op-ed Thursday:

For over a decade, professional liberal organizers and agitators – backed by a tidal wave of big liberal foundations and Silicon Valley corporate money – have told a bizarre scare story that without heavy-handed government regulation, Internet service providers (ISPs) will start blocking what websites you can go to and impede free speech on the Internet. No such thing happened in the approximately two decades that ISPs were unregulated ‘information services’ under the 1996 Telecom Act. Indeed the opposite occurred as robust competition between phone and cable companies – and later wireless companies – drove speeds dramatically higher and consumers benefited from an Internet that innovated beyond our wildest dreams.

Kerpen elaborated on the liberal end goals for Net Neutrality:

Robert McChesney, the founder of Free Press, was cited 46 times in the Obama Net Neutrality order. He even openly bragged, ‘At the moment, the battle over network neutrality is not to completely eliminate the telephone and cable companies. We are not at that point yet. But the ultimate goal is to get rid of the media capitalists in the phone and cable companies and to divest them from control.

Robert McChesney even said that “In the end, there is no real answer but to remove brick by brick the capitalist system itself, rebuilding the entire society on socialist principles.”

Kerpen explained that everything changed when Trump was elected. “But you see that all changed when Donald Trump was elected President and nominated Ajit Pai as chairman of the FCC,” he noted. “They are already eliminating onerous regulations at the FCC, and now they can get rid of Net Neutrality.”

The American Commitment president explained that the liberal media has been lying to Americans about the benefits of Net Neutrality. “See the problem is that Ars Technica, The Verge, Wired, all these liberal tech websites 100% lied to you on Net Neutrality. The internet prospered under light regulation when there was no Net Neutrality.”

He continued, “The liberal media will also lie and smear Chairman Pai and President Trump to force Congress’s hand and keep Net Neutrality. Republicans need to do what they were elected to do: stand and fight. And win.”