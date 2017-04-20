Skip to content

President Donald Trump Previews NAFTA Plan ‘over the Next Two Weeks’

ASSOCIATED PRESS

by Charlie Spiering20 Apr 20170

President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum on Thursday ordering the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to investigate steel imports. But he also previewed action on NAFTA.

“The fact is, NAFTA, whether it’s Mexico or Canada, is a disaster for our country,” he said, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement. “We’ll be reporting back some time over the next two weeks as to NAFTA and what we’re going to do about it.”

Trump specifically cited Canada’s imported dairy products hurting farms in Wisconsin and New York and imports of lumber and timber.

“We’re going to have to get to the negotiating table with Canada very, very quickly,” he said.

A White House aide confirmed to Breitbart News that the president was serious about action on NAFTA in two weeks or less.

“As I traveled the country, I saw the shuttered factories, of the shuttered dreams, and I pledged that I would take action,” Trump said. “And I think it’s probably one of the primary reasons I’m sitting here today as President.

The investigation will determine whether foreign steel imports threatens national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.


