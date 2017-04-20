Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent Visit Trump; Troll Hillary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump welcomed Sarah Palin for dinner at the White House on Wednesday, and she brought rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock with her.

The trio were photographed in the Oval Office with President Trump, and they even took a photo in front of the Hillary Clinton portrait.

“A great night at the White House,” Palin wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to President Trump for the invite!”

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Palin posted photos of the event on Facebook. Nugent and his wife also posted pictures of the occasion on Facebook.

Nugent wrote: