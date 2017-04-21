After Billionaire Yacht Party, Obama Announces Community Organizing Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former President Barack Obama announced plans to return to the public sphere, delivering a conversation at the University of Chicago about community organizing.

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” a media release from Obama’s staff announced.

Obama’s remarks are open to the media, but the advisory warns that the University would not be able to accommodate all requests.

Obama is also scheduled to receive a Kennedy Award in Boston in May and will appear in Germany for a conversation on global affairs with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The New York Times reports that Obama will also begin delivering private paid speeches.

The former president and first lady were spotted on billionaire music mogul David Geffen’s $300 million yacht with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, and Oprah Winfery as well as vacationing with British billionaire Richard Branson on his private island. They were also seen brunching with U2’s Bono in New York City.