Remembrance Project Members Give Their Take on Jeff Sessions-John Kelly Address

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly were joined by members of the Remembrance Project, a non-profit dedicated to giving a voice to those killed by illegal aliens, at their joint border security event Friday in San Diego.

Sessions and Kelly joined Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) as they continued their joint tour of border communities to address the crisis in immigration enforcement. The two members of Trump’s cabinet met privately with delegations including family members of those murdered by illegals and Remembrance Project leaders in recent months.

Maria Espinoza, Co-Founder and National Director of the Remembrance Project, was thrilled by the change in direction she heard at the press conference, telling Breitbart News:

These joint press conference in indicative of the dedication and commitment America will enjoy with America’s new era – the Trump Era! We had the high honor of having separate and private meetings with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. We went away knowing that our country is in excellent hands, and we are encouraged to work with even more vigor to protect our families. Our 2014 meeting with [former Homeland Security Secretary] Jeh Johnson and former Attorney General Holder was a stark contrast. And that’s a travesty. But now, Americans are finally the priority in America!

Ruth Johnson-Martin is what the Remembrance Project calls an “angel wife,” someone whose husband was killed by an illegal alien. Her late husband, Police Officer Don Johnston, was shot and paralyzed during a 1990 bank robbery and later died from his injuries. She also attended Friday’s press conference. “The Remembrance Project is here in San Diego showing our full support,” she told Breitbart News. She too was encouraged by the change in leadership, adding:

Illegal immigration is a serious issue in the State of California and many American families have lost loved ones to criminal acts committed by illegal aliens and refugees. Many families like mine have suffered in silence, but that is no longer the case with President Trump, AG Sessions and Secretary Kelly we now have a voice!

The joint press conference, the second Kelly and Sessions have held this week, is part of an effort to promote their measures to bring the long-troublesome southern border under control. At the first conference in El Paso, for example, Kelly reconfirmed that the border wall will be “essential.” Sessions, for his part, began the process of withdrawing funds from so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions like California.

The Remembrance Project delegation, for one, is exuberant at the progress. “I am thrilled to pieces that finally, after eight long years, we finally have an administration that will enforce the law,” said Betty Robinson of Remembrance Project California.