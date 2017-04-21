Republican National Committee Raises Record $41.5 Million in 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday it has raised a record-setting $41.5 million in the first three months of 2017, its largest amount ever following a presidential election.

“Our record-setting fundraising pace has been fueled by grassroots enthusiasm for President Trump and the Republican Party,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

“The RNC is in a strong position to make an impact in key races in 2017 and 2018 as we plan to take a leading role in preserving our congressional majorities and prepare to reelect President Trump in 2020,” she continued.

Meanwhile, RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn credited Donald Trump’s presidency with the increase in donations.”Americans across the country are expressing their belief that their best chance for a better life in our country is with continued Republican control of the House, Senate and the White House under President Trump,” he said.

The comments from RNC leaders suggest a shift towards further embracing Donald Trump’s populist agenda. In August 2016, 123 Republicans signed a letter urging the RNC to cut off funding to Trump’s campaign.

However, the RNC continually stood by Trump, stating that they had a “great relationship” with Trump’s campaign. Following Trump’s victory, RNC Chairman Reince Priebus was appointed as the president’s chief of staff.

The money raised will also be key to ensuring that Republicans maintain control of their majorities in both chambers for the 2018 mid-term elections, with Democrats currently needing to flip just 24 seats, depending on the results of five upcoming special elections.

