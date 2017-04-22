VIDEO: Muslim Man Charged After Brandishing Guns Outside Christian Conference, Warning People to ‘Be Scared’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On April 21 South Dakota State Attorney General Marty Jackley announced charges of terrorism threats against Ehab Jaber.

The Capital Journal reports that the charges represent “a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years.”

In a Facebook Live video allegedly filmed in a car outside a Christian conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a Muslim man identified as Ehab Jaber brandishes numerous guns and warns people to “be scared.”

The video was republished by the New York Post. In it, Jaber can be seen pulling a pistol from his vehicle’s console, another from a holster on his waist, and yet another from down near his feet (or an ankle holster). He eventually reaches behind the driver’s seat to grab AK and AR-style rifles. He appears to hold up numerous magazines for the rifles while saying, “That’s how I travel. That’s how I f*cking travel.”

He talks as he grabs the guns, saying, “Be scared,” and, “Be f*cking terrified,” as he holds the guns up.

The Post reports that Jaber made the video in his vehicle “after being told he couldn’t film inside the event.”

In the video, Jaber wears a t-shirt which says: “I am an American, I am a Muslim, I open carry and concealed carry, I am only dangerous if you are stupid.”

CBS Los Angeles reports that the Christian conference’s “agenda included a presentation from Shahram Hadian, a former Iranian Muslim turned Christian pastor, who was scheduled to give a presentation entitled ‘Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Toward Supremacy.'”

