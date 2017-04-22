VIDEO: Fresno Gunman Enters Court Shouting, ‘Let Black People Go’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kori Ali Muhammad, suspected of killing four people in Fresno, California, this week during a racially motivated shooting spree, entered a courtroom Friday shouting racially charged demands.

“Let black people go in reparations,” Muhammad screamed twice. He also warned that natural disasters in America will increase, ABC News reports.

The outbursts prompted Muhammad’s lawyer, Eric Christensen, to tell the judge he believes his client “may not be mentally competent to proceed.”

Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin obliged and ordered that a doctor examine Muhammad.

CBS News published raw footage of the rant:

The 39-year-old suspect has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6.

Authorities say Muhammad set out to kill as many white people as possible after learning he was wanted for Williams’ death.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters Muhammad shouted, “Allahu Akbar” when police finally wrestled him to the ground.

Muhammad’s Facebook page, Dyer said, indicates, “He does not like white people, and he has anti-government sentiments.”

The suspect, ABC News reports, has faced four domestic violence charges on the allegation that he physically abused the mother of his child.

Muhammad’s bail has been set at $2.6 million.

