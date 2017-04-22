WATCH: American Airlines Employee, Passenger Nearly Come to Blows Before Flight

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A dramatic confrontation between an American Airlines employee and a passenger erupted during boarding before a flight from San Francisco to Dallas, including the employee taunting a passenger by saying, “Hit me!”

According to initial reports, the employee allegedly struck a mother carrying a baby with her stroller by accident, narrowly missing the baby. The woman was left in tears, and according to multiple witnesses was not apologized to. The video posted to social media does not include this event, instead showing another passenger’s reaction, which was to leave his seat while pointing his finger and saying, “You do that to me, and I will knock you flat!”

Watch the video here:

Tense moments btwn passengers and crew member on an American Airlines plane. At 10p, more from DFW on what happened. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/koXNOLDiZs — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) April 22, 2017

Multiple other videos show the aftermath of the incident.

@AmericanAir flt attendant just violently took stroller from woman w baby. Hitting her. AA 591. TERRIBLE. pic.twitter.com/Qg9CRnnLzr — ⚡️urain (@surain) April 21, 2017

American Airlines immediately released a statement on the incident, in sharp contrast to United Airlines’ handling of their recent violent removal of a customer from a flight. In the statement, American states that the mother and her family have been booked on another flight with upgraded status, and the employee has been removed from duty.

Here is the text of their statement in full:

American Airlines’ comment on Flight 591