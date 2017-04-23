Donald Trump Personally Awards Purple Heart to Wounded Soldier at Walter Reed Hospital

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to personally visit Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos, a soldier wounded in Afghanistan.
The Trumps visited Barrientos and his wife as the president awarded him a Purple Heart.
“When I heard about this I wanted to do it myself,” Trump said. “Congratulations. Tremendous.”
The Trumps motorcaded to Walter Reed in the rain as protesters in Washington D.C. launched a “March for Science.” The White House press pool was present for the ceremony. The Trumps spent about an hour and a half meeting with service members and touring the facility before leaving the hospital.
Later that evening, the Trumps went to the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. for dinner.
