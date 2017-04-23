Poll: Since Trump Took Office People Who Believe Economy Is Getting Better Highest in 15 Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that since President Donald Trump took office on January 20 the number of people who believe the economy is improving is at the highest level in 15 years, The Post reported on Sunday.

The Post leads its poll story saying the poll also shows Trump “as the least popular chief executive in modern times,” but despite that the poll also shows positive reaction to the president’s first 100 days in office — that number is reached next Saturday.

“Trump’s first months in office have produced some tangible successes,” the Post reported. “Beyond the continued enthusiasm of his most loyal supporters, a small majority of Americans see him as a strong leader. A bigger majority approves of his efforts to pressure U.S. companies to keep jobs in this country.”

The Post notes Republicans not taking a vote on the vastly unpopular American Health Care Act meant to “repeal and replace” Obamacare as a “major setback,” but goes on to report that the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is Trump’s “clearest achievement.”

The Post also notes that Trump has issued Executive Actions on “trade, immigration, climate and government organization,” but does not explain that those orders keep campaign promises to protect American businesses and workers, roll back regulations on climate change that are harming American businesses and workers, and efforts to deconstruct the administrative state by reforming government organization.

The Post article said: “Overseas, [Trump] has demonstrated his willingness to use military force, with targeted strikes in Syria and the use of one of the biggest non-nuclear devices in the U.S. arsenal in Afghanistan,” but questions about Syria and Afghanistan were not asked in the poll.

The poll did ask what people thought about Trump’s approach to North Korea, with 46 percent saying he is handling it “about right.”

People who voted for Trump are sticking by him, the poll reveals.

“His approval rating among those who cast ballots for him stands at 94 percent,” the Post reported. “Among Republicans, it is 84 percent.

“Asked of those who voted for him whether they regret doing so, 2 percent say they do, while 96 percent say supporting Trump was the right thing to do,” the Post reported. “When asked if they would vote for him again, 96 percent say they would, which is higher than the 85 percent of Hillary Clinton voters who say they would support her again.”

When the Post asked: “Trump has been president for about three months or nearly 100 days. Would you say he has accomplished a great deal during that time, a good amount, not very much or little or nothing?” 42 percent said he had accomplished “a great deal/good amount.”